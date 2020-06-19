What is the mental cost of the return of sports?

“I think honestly, if anything, they have more concerns about not playing in front of fans,” she said. “I know that sounds strange to people our age, but I think our student-athletes are fairly focused and they live in a little bit of a bubble at times that allows them to trust the people around them to protect them. If the NCAA decides that spectators are an acceptable thing to do, I think that they’ll embrace that. I think, if anything, most of our student-athletes are used to playing in front of large crowds and so if that goes away, that actually would be more of a disruption to them.”