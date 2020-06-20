Car clubs team up to help with COVID-19 relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville car clubs are helping out a local nursing home that was affected by the coronavirus back in April.
Louisville Mopar Muscle Car Club, Mopar Savages Car Club and Mobb Ties Car Club teamed up to put together care packs with sanitizers, masks, gloves and snacks.
“We just wanted to show our appreciation by coming together and making sure they get a few snacks and things to keep their energy up and keep going to fight the fight they’re doing in there, to fight the fight,” Fonz, President of the Louisville Mopar Muscle Car Club said.
The group packed the bags earlier this week in preparation for this weekend.
"With the tough times we have right now, I think it's even more evident that we do it now," Justin Hinds with Mopar Savages Car Club said. "Nothing is normal anymore so you've gotta adapt and do everything you can to support in whatever way you can."
The caravan of dozens of cars dropped them off at Treyton Oaks Towers Saturday afternoon, while residents there sat outside to watch and expressed their gratitude to the group.
“It’s our city and we love it and we all got a passion for cars as you can see we support everybody,” Dijuan Graham, President of Mobb Ties Car Club said.
The caravan dropped off about 100 of the care packs to Treyton Oaks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.