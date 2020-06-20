Community activist Christopher 2X: Efforts being made to create permanent healing space in memory of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After protesters created a location in the middle of Jefferson Square Park to memorialize Breonna Taylor, a local community group hopes that the space will be officially renamed in her honor.
Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, along with community activist Christopher 2X, organized an event Saturday bringing around 300 bikers from around Kentucky and Tennessee, all supporting an effort to rename the memorial to “Breonna Taylor Fountain Circle.”
The bikers rode into Louisville Saturday afternoon all wearing the colors of Breonna Taylor to show their support.
While the efforts are ongoing, Christopher 2X said that Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has been in full support of creating a space to honor and remember Breonna Taylor.
“On Friday and part of this morning, Mayor Fischer supports the whole idea of a healing space to rename in her recognition,” Christopher 2X said at the event.
While the Mayor has not announced where this location will be, Christopher 2X said that he has an open mind towards the location within Jefferson Square Park.
