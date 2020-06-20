3 El Nopal employees test positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three employees have tested positive at the El Nopal on Westport Rd.
The Louisville Metro Health Department says anyone who ate there from June 5 through June 14 should get tested.
People who ate there should also monitor themselves for symptoms.
Those symptoms include shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever or chills or cough. Other symptoms may include fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
If you need to sign up for a test you can go here.
