FORECAST: Storms likely on Father’s Day

- FATHER’S DAY: Mostly dry in the morning, storms become likely during the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this evening, but most stay dry. Warm and muggy conditions continue overnight under a mostly clear sky. Lows bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower toward morning.
For Father’s Day on Sunday we’ll keep a small shower chance in the morning, but storms become likely during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds. Before the storms move in, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms Sunday evening will gradually fade after sunset leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll keep a small chance of storms going into Sunday night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
It will be a hot and humid Monday with storm chances ramping up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
