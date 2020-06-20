Gov. Beshear: 183 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., 2 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday evening on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
A statement from the governor’s office confirmed 183 new cases in the state on Saturday, with the total number of cases now reported to 13,630.
“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” Governor Beshear said in a statement. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”
Two new deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday evening, a 91-year-old female from Hopkins County and a 80-year-old female from Jefferson County. Total number of deaths in Kentucky is now reported as 524.
“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time,” Beshear said. “It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives.”
The update mentioned that at least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
