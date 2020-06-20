Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 411 new cases, 19 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Saturday morning, Indiana has reported 411 new positive cases in the state, bringing the total number of positive cases to 42,061.
19 new deaths have also been reported due to the novel coronavirus by the ISDH on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,346.
So far, 401,802 total tests have been administered according to the state’s department of health, with 9,169 new tests reported on Saturday.
There have been 4,942 cases within long-term care facilities in the state of Indiana, with 1,082 total deaths reported in those facilities.
