JCPS creates back-to-school website preparing parents and educators for fall return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With some uncertainty as to how education and schooling will look this upcoming fall season, Jefferson County Public Schools has prepared a website to help explain some possibilities that may occur upon students and educators return.
According to a note sent to JCPS parents and guardians Friday, the “Preparing for Our Return to School in the Fall” was created in order to better explain how learning may resume in the 2020-2021 school year.
“While it seems like we just wrapped up the 2019-2020 school year, we’re all wondering what next school year will look like. Will JCPS start classes as scheduled August 12th? Will my child be back in their school building? Will they be doing more days of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI),” the letter asks. “These are all good questions, none of which we can answer right now. But we are working on it.”
Educators and state officials are currently working together to study all possible opportunities for learning, and guidance will be shared with families, community groups and employees in order to get feedback.
The letter also said that the Kentucky Department of Education is surveying families about experiences with at-home learning as plans are being made for the upcoming school year.
JCPS hopes to have final decisions for the 2020-2021 school year made in mid-July.
“One thing we do know is that the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority as we search for the best solution for educating more than 98,000 students during a difficult circumstance - in the middle of a pandemic,” the letter reads. “School districts across the country are dealing with this same dilemma.”
