Juneteenth celebrations overtake Jefferson Square Park amid continued protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid continued calls for justice, protesters at Jefferson Square Park celebrated Juneteenth on Friday.
“It’s important for us to celebrate and to be together and love on each other; when you’re at war it’s hard,” community organizer Cassia Herron said.
Herron tells WAVE 3 that people feel at war with police and local government in a community divided. Juneteenth provided an opportunity to bridge that divide and commemorate a shared but shameful history.
“It’s important to remind people that it’s black bodies, it’s black blood, sweat and tears that helped build this community, build this country,” Herron said.
On Friday, Herron’s organization LACE (Louisville Association for Community Economics) accepted donations for the Louisville Community Grocery.
In a country still grappling with racial inequity, Louis Jackson tells WAVE 3 nothing should distract from how far the country has come.
“Juneteenth just represents a time to come together and celebrate everything we’ve gained through our Freedom,” said Jackson.
On Friday, Jackson sold African inspired jewelry and fabrics from Nubian Grace to people from all walks of life. Those people leaving with a greater understanding of an ongoing struggle.
“With the backdrop of the tremendous systemic racism, this is really a necessary time for us to really acknowledge that we are … a story of success,” Jackson said.
