Kentucky Science Center announces reopening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re planning your summer with your family, there’s another place you’ll soon be able to visit: the Kentucky Science Center.
The Kentucky Science Center will be reopening for members on the 4th of July weekend and to the general public on July 11.
For now, the Science Center will only be open for admission on Saturdays and Sundays, which allows them to maintain the building for their summer camp which runs Monday through Friday. The Science Center says their team has done well with providing a safe and healthy environment during the first week of camp, they are now able to open for admission.
Tickets purchased in advance will be required for that weekend visit, even for members, because capacity is limited. The Kentucky Science Center will announce more details about the opening of the ticketing process soon.
They are also extending all memberships for the duration of time they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members will receive a separate communication about their new expiration dates very soon. For more information on the Kentucky Science Center, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.