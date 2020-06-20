KY sends PPE to all 120 counties ahead of state’s primary election

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Before Kentuckians take to the polls on Tuesday, the state is making sure plenty of personal protective gear is available.
Several counties have already received their shipments. It’s not only the voters who need to be safe, but also the volunteers.
Many counties have scaled back on the number of polling places, including Henderson. Instead of the typical 45 precincts, there will only be one available for in-person voting on Tuesday.
Early voting, by appointment, continued Friday inside the Henderson County Courthouse ahead of Kentucky’s primary election. County Clerk Renesa Abner anticipates an increased participation rate.
“And a lot of it is due to the fact that people could vote at home,” Abner explained. “They could vote on their couch.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said this week that PPE would be going out to all 120 counties, which includes 5,000 face masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shields and 20,000 gloves.
“That was great because we felt like we had an adequate supply and weren’t going to run out,” Abner expressed.
Abner says voters will also leave with the pen they used to vote.
“And, then, also the location where you mark your ballot, that will be sanitized after every voter,” Abner said.
The only polling place that will be open Tuesday is the one located at Henderson County High School from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“We will not turn you away if you don’t have a mask, but just for the safety of everyone, workers, other voters and yourself, we always recommend you wear a mask,” Abner added.
Appointments are recommended, but not required. Approximately 20 workers are planning to help at the polls who were chosen from a low-risk demographic.
“Workers, mostly, are at a lower age,” Abner told 14 News. “Hopefully in the fall, we can get back to our normal process because our election workers we have every election are awesome. I miss seeing their faces.”
Union County Clerk Garrick Thompson 14 News he also received supplies from the state.
In-person voting there is allowed at the courthouse on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Election day voting will take place at Union County Middle School.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.