Memorial services announced for Carol Barr, wife of U.S. Rep Andy Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The office for Congressman Andy Barr has issued a statement on upcoming memorial services for Barr’s wife Carol, who died “suddenly” Tuesday at her family home in Lexington.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 21 and Monday, June 22.
The funeral service will be streamed online for the public to view.
Carol Barr’s death was announced through a statement by Barr’s Chief of Staff Mary Rosado. No details were given at the time of the release.
“Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date,” Rosado said in the statement. “But right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”
Our sister station WKYT previously reported Carol Barr worked as a healthcare representative for Pfizer. She grew up in Georgetown, Kentucky and was a University of Kentucky alum.
Congressman Barr has represented the 6th congressional district of Kentucky since 2013.
