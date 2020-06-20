Visitation and memorial service scheduled for Ben Watkins, co-founder of Louisville Dirt Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A visitation and memorial service for the co-founder of the city’s iconic Dirt Bowl basketball tournament will be held Saturday.
Ben Watkins died back in April at the age of 71. He was known for organizing the first Dirt Bowl back in 1969 at Algonquin Park along with co-founder Janis Miller. The tournament has become a staple in Shawnee Park, running for over 50 years.
PREVIOUS STORY: Co-founder of historic Louisville Dirt Bowl dies
Visitation for Watkins will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Portland Memorial Baptist Church on 3802 West Market, with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.