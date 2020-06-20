10-year-old female wrestler aims for 2028 Olympics, coach says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A 10-year-old female wrestler has over 100 metals and is aiming for the 2028 Olympics.
Lyric “the lightening” Hetzer says she chose wrestling because she did not want to choose a sport every girl was taking up.
“Well, I didn’t want to do, like, cheerleading - every girl does cheerleading. I wanted to start a boys’ sport, so I started wrestling,” Hetzer said.
“I’ve been around wrestling for thirty years and there are things she does and I’m like, ‘my goodness,’” her coach, Nick Spatola, said.
She pins boys on the mat - and medals on the wall.
Hetzer has more than a hundred wrestling wins - and one mean pre-match mug.
“I just - mostly laugh in my mind because I know that I can beat them,” Hetzer said.
Hetzer dreams of making it to the Olympics, said Spatola.
“These dreams do start early. You talk to a lot of Olympians and they didn’t just have the goal of being an Olympian two-three years before they became an Olympian. It was a life-long dream,” Spatola said. “She wants it. And, 2028 will be here. Gives me chills just thinking about it right now.”
The 2028 Olympics will be in LA. California is one of the states Hetzer has yet to wrestle in.
She is up to 11 different states before her eleventh birthday.
Her family wants change.
There are twenty-three states who sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport - Ohio doesn’t.
Lyric’s mom says she’ll need those matches to help prepare her for that level.
