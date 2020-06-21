ALERT DAY: Storms likely Today, some strong

- ALERT DAY: Storms become likely this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong with gusty winds.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While an isolated shower is possible this morning, storms become likely during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds along with heavy rain. Before the storms move in, highs reach the mid to upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms continue this evening before gradually tapering off by midnight leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll still keep a small chance of a shower going into the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
It will be a hot and humid Monday with storm chances ramping up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Thunderstorms are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front moves in on Tuesday bringing another good chance for showers and storms. Much needed rainfall is on the way for the area the next few days with a general 1-2″ of rain possible with locally higher amounts.
