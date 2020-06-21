1 dead, 5 injured in 2 overnight shootings, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating two separate shootings happening early Sunday morning leaving one dead and five injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the first shooting was reported around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the scene at the 4100 block of West Market Street.
Once officers arrived, they found one male and two females that had been shot.
The male was transported to University Hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The two females were also transported to University Hospital by private means and both appear to have non life-threatening injuries.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating this case.
The second shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, where police were called to the intersection of South 29th Street and West Kentucky Street.
Police found three victims at the location who had been shot. All three victims were transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. No suspects have been listed in either case.
Anyone with any information on either of these cases is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
