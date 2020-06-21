FORECAST: More storms to start the week

- Showers fade this evening
- Scattered storms Monday, rain likely Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and storms continue this evening before gradually tapering off by midnight leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday starts off dry and warm, but by the afternoon we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Thunderstorms increase Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front inches closer to the area. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday bringing showers and storms, some could be strong. Increased clouds and showers hold temperatures down into the low to mid 80s.
