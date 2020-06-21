Gov. Beshear: 117 new COVID-19 cases in Ky. on Sunday, 2 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday evening, Governor Andy Beshear provided another weekend update on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
A statement from the governor’s office confirmed 117 new cases in the state Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported to 13,750.
“We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” Beshear said in a statement. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”
Two additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, a 73-year-old male from Butler County and a 61-year-old male from Fayette County. There are now 526 total number deaths in Kentucky due to the novel coronavirus.
“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” Beshear said. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”
The total number of Kentuckians recovered from the virus remains at 3,530.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Governor Beshear additionally wished all Kentucky dads a happy Father’s Day within the statement.
“My dad worked tirelessly to show up for my brother and me, no matter what challenges he was facing,” Beshear said. “I always want to do the same for Will and Lila. They are my greatest joy. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there who are giving their kids their very best even during such a difficult year.”
