Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 393 new cases, 5 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health Sunday morning provided an update on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana has reported 393 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, which brings the total number of positive cases to 42,423.
Five new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Sunday by the ISDH. Indiana has reported a total of 2,350 deaths due to the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning.
So far, at least 411.920 COVID-19 tests have been administered according to the Indiana COVID-19 data report.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 6,788 total patients have been hospitalized in Indiana due to COVID-19, and 1,450 total patients have been admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
A total of 31,302 recovered patients have been reported in the state of Indiana, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 75.4 percent Sunday morning.
