LA Dodgers player, Louisville native Will Smith helps deliver meals to workers at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stopped by UofL Hospital to help give back to health care workers.
The former University of Louisville baseball player visited UofL Hospital on Thursday, helping to pack and deliver 100 meals from Texas Roadhouse for health care workers.
Pictures posted on the UofL Health Facebook page shows Smith handing out meals to workers and taking time to pose with staff and sign baseball cards.
Louisville Baseball also shared the pictures, stating that Smith was “continuing to make an impact in The Ville.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.