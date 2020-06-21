LA Dodgers player, Louisville native Will Smith helps deliver meals to workers at UofL Hospital

LA Dodgers player, Louisville native Will Smith helps deliver meals to workers at UofL Hospital
The former University of Louisville baseball player visited UofL Hospital on Thursday, helping to pack and deliver 100 meals from Texas Roadhouse for health care workers. (Source: UofL Health - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt | June 21, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 3:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stopped by UofL Hospital to help give back to health care workers.

Louisville native and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stopped by UofL Hospital to help give back to health care workers.
Louisville native and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stopped by UofL Hospital to help give back to health care workers. (Source: UofL Health - Facebook)

The former University of Louisville baseball player visited UofL Hospital on Thursday, helping to pack and deliver 100 meals from Texas Roadhouse for health care workers.

Pictures posted on the UofL Health Facebook page shows Smith handing out meals to workers and taking time to pose with staff and sign baseball cards.

Louisville Baseball also shared the pictures, stating that Smith was “continuing to make an impact in The Ville.”

