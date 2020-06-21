LMPD: One man dead in shooting on Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has confirmed one man has died in a shooting reported in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Sunday morning.
MetroSafe confirmed that the initial call came in around 11:07 a.m. to a shooting reported on the intersection of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that once police arrived, they found one male victim on scene that had been shot.
The victim was transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating and is following leads at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
