Mayor Fischer calls on community asking priorities for permanent LMPD Chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer is asking the community for input on hiring the city’s next police chief.
The Mayor tweeted out a public survey Sunday afternoon asking for the community to share priorities they would like to see in consideration when hiring Louisville Metro Police’s next police chief.
Questions asked include, “What are the 3 most important qualities or skills you would like to see in the next police chief for the Louisville Metro Police Department?” and “What would you like to see the next chief accomplish immediately? Over the next 2-3 years?”
LMPD’s previous police chief, Steve Conrad, was fired on June 1. While Conrad was set to retire in June, the decision for firing was made following the death of David McAtee earlier that morning, when LMPD and National Guard officers were called to disperse a crowd in the area of 26th and Broadway near Yaya’s BBQ Shack.
Robert Schroeder has been currently serving as interim police chief.
