SILVER ALERT: Missing 15-year-old teen out of Fishers, IN

HAMILTON CO., In. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old teen out of Fishers, IN.
Ariana Paris Ware is 5 feet 2 inches, 115 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.
Ariana was last seen wearing black sweatpants, dark blue shirt with "Emory Riddle" on the front, and gray socks.
She was last seen on Monday at 11 a.m.
Ariana is believed to be in danger.
If you have any information contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at 317-773-1282 or 911
