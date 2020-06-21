Three employees at Westport Road El Nopal restaurant diagnosed with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Health and Wellness announced Saturday that three employees of the El Nopal restaurant on Westport Road have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Health officials have stated that customers who visited the restaurant between June 5 to June 14 may have been exposed.
The statement asks visitors of the restaurant within that time period to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days following the time they visited. Symptoms to look for include shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever or chills or cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
Visitors who notice any symptoms are asked to contact their health care provider immediately. The Department for Health and Wellness also recommends getting tested even if symptoms have not appeared.
People who get tested should still continue to monitor symptoms for the full 14 days. For a list of testing locations, click or tap here.
The restaurant has been closed for cleaning by the Kentucky Department for Health and Wellness, and it is unknown for how long it will remain closed.
