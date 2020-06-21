Tiz the Law and Gamine shine on Belmont Stakes Day

Later and in the mile and an eighth Belmont Stakes, it was Tiz the Law’s turn to take the spotlight. The 4-5 favorite did not disappoint as moved for the lead on the far turn. Then in the stretch, the colt pulled away to win by three and three quarter lengths. Dr. Post finished second and Max Player ran third. Tiz the Law, who paid $3.60 to win , improved his 2020 record to 3 for 3, having taken the Holy Bull and Florida Derby during the winter and spring at Gulfstream Park.