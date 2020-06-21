Tiz the Law and Gamine shine on Belmont Stakes Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a different Belmont Stakes Day as Belmont Park hosted it’s signature springtime race card. The day had been delayed by a couple weeks and there were no spectators allowed . Still the racing action was superb as Tiz the Law and Gamine delivered such special performances that both are now the early favorites for the races they are pointing to in September, the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.
In the Acorn Stakes for three-year-old fillies, Gamine grabbed the early lead and then rocketed home to victory. The Bob Baffert-trained runner reached the wire 18 3/4 lengths ahead of the pack and ran the mile in 1:32.55, the fastest run Acorn in history. She returned $3.60 to win.
“On the turn she was kind of getting away from me, so I just showed her the whip and it was just instantly, she picked it up so quickly. By the eighth pole, I looked back and thought, maybe I’m going too quick, so let me see”, said Gamine’s jockey John Velazquez.
Later and in the mile and an eighth Belmont Stakes, it was Tiz the Law’s turn to take the spotlight. The 4-5 favorite did not disappoint as moved for the lead on the far turn. Then in the stretch, the colt pulled away to win by three and three quarter lengths. Dr. Post finished second and Max Player ran third. Tiz the Law, who paid $3.60 to win , improved his 2020 record to 3 for 3, having taken the Holy Bull and Florida Derby during the winter and spring at Gulfstream Park.
Tiz the Law is trained by Barclay Tagg and co-owned by Sackatoga Stable and this trainer-owner combo teamed up to capture the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness with Funny Cide.
" I’m just glad I’ve lived long enough to get another horse like this,” said the 82-year-old trainer of the Belmont Stakes winner.
Tiz the Law’s next start is expected to be in the mile and a quarter Travers Stakes on August eighth.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.