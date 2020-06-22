‘Black Voters Matter’: Caravan drives through West Louisville to get out the vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A caravan of cars spearheaded by Louisville Urban League members and the Black Voters Matter organization drove through West Louisville Monday to energize black voters. It was an effort driven with the hope of raising awareness for Kentucky’s primary election on Tuesday.
Before the caravan departed, Dr. Billie Castle with Louisville Urban League Young Professionals outlined the stakes of Tuesday’s election, and why the organization’s backing of the mobile “get out the vote” effort was important.
“A lot of black communities are underserved and underdeveloped, but we know that lawmakers have the opportunity to change that,” she said. “We need policies that speak to black voters, we need policies that speak to the black community.”
Amid demonstrations and other calls for justice in Louisville, Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds called voting a powerful form of protest.
“We are at a crossroads in the country and in our city and we should all be excited about the changes that we can make,” she said.
The Black Voters Matter organization led the caravan with what they call the “Blackest Bus in America.” Shortly after 5 p.m., dozens of cars rolled through predominantly black neighborhoods encouraging everyone to vote.
“This is a critically important local election and we want to make sure that black votes matter in every election,” Timothy Hughes with Black Voters Matter said.
On Monday, Black Voters Matter also encouraged people to call the Kentucky Voter Protection Hotline if they feel they encounter an act of voter suppression on Tuesday. To reach the hotline call (833) 468-6835.
With a coalition of community partners, the Urban League is also working to call and text registered voters to remind them to vote. On Election Day, close to 100 volunteers will be giving rides to the polls upon request. To request a ride call 585-4622 and press 0.
