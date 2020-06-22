Budget committee approves budget; full Metro Council vote looms Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee has approved the city's capital and operating budgets for the coming fiscal year.
Some of the budget includes expanded investment in Louisville’s economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, and also addresses meaningful police reform, two key issues particularly relevant recently as the city finds itself in the middle of a racial reckoning.
Highlights include:
+ $5 million more for the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund and its partners.
+ $2.5 million for programs that support home repair, address vacant and abandoned properties and increase home ownership.
+ $1 million for a new homeowner and rental repair loan fund to support improvement of residences.
+ $413,400 to clean up neighborhoods and alleys which are often used for illegal dumping.
+ $170,000 to hire two Code Enforcement Officers with Develop Louisville to help revitalize disadvantaged neighborhoods.
+ $763,500 in funding for a civilian oversight system to help steer police reform.
The budget moves on to the full Metro Council for a final vote Thursday night.
