Cameron: Kentucky voters beware of voting scam asking for ballots through text, email, phone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new election-related scam going around encouraging Kentucky residents to vote in Tuesday’s primary election by email, phone, or text message.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron wants all residents to know these methods are not legal in the commonwealth.
Voters may get a call asking to vote this way, and Cameron said sometimes the scammer will ask the voter to provide personal or financial information in order to cast a vote.
The attorney general is asking voters to be on guard and wants to remind everyone to never provide personal or financial information to an unknown source.
Anyone who gets a suspicious phone call about voting should call the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE. Anyone can report suspected election law violations like campaign violations, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption.
