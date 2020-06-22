Family of man killed by LMPD officers after shooting inside Portland Kroger say police are intentionally withholding information

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly eight months ago, Shelby Gazaway, 32, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers after opening fire inside a Kroger in Portland.
His family said was it supposed to be a regular run to the grocery store for his mother.
Laura Landenwich, the Gazaway’s family lawyer, said they only have a year to file a civil rights lawsuit against police, and said police are intentionally withholding information to prevent the family from taking action.
“Nothing could have prepared anybody to think this store run was going to be his last run,” said Sterling Gazaway, Shelby Gazaway’s sister.
Shelby Gazaway was killed by LMPD officers Patrick Norton and Alexander Dugan on Nov. 7, 2019, as he was on his way out of the Kroger on 35th Street and Bank Street.
LMPD was initially called to an incident around 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 on reports of shots being fired inside the store.
Witnesses spoke with WAVE 3 News reporters that the one man had pulled out a knife before Gazaway produced a gun and opened fire in the store. Police confirmed it was seen on store surveillance footage that Gazaway started wrestling with another man inside the store’s meat department.
Louisville Metro Police also released body camera footage of the incident. The video showed Norton and Dugan confront an armed suspect who was coming out of the store. When officers arrived, Gazaway walked out of the store and started firing at the officers. Officers then returned fire, killing Gazaway.
However, Gazaway’s family claims the body camera footage does not clearly show their narrative of what happened between Gazaway and the officers. Landenwich, Sterling Gazaway and Semone Carter, Shelby Gazaway’s mother, said LMPD won’t hand over documents to prove the police department’s story.
They claim that in the police body camera video, the shooter’s description is heard as being 6 feet tall and bald. Gazaway was 5′8″ and with dreads in a Mohawk style.
They also say in the video, someone says, ‘Right there,’ and then the officers start shooting. Gazaway’s family wants to know if there was a way of de-escalating the situation before he was shot, though LMPD said he fired upon the officers first.
“They never ever once gave Shelby the opportunity to even to talk,” Carter said, “or the opportunity to explain what happened.”
Gazaway’s family said LMPD gave Gregory Bush the opportunity to explain himself after a similar situation in October of 2018. Bush was charged with shooting and killing two shoppers at the Jeffersontown Kroger.
“The same opportunity they were able to give that caucasian man,” Carter said. “Why weren’t they able to do that for my child?”
Landenwich said they still haven’t received Gazaway’s autopsy report.
The Kentucky State Police lab reports show a ballistics test was never done on Gazaway’s gun.
The family said a key piece to what happened on Nov 7, 2019, is the identity of the man with the knife who Gazaway allegedly got into an altercation with. Landenwich said police will not provide details about what happened between them.
“We don’t know this man. He could be walking past me every day, and I would have no clue,” Sterling Gazaway said.
“What’s wrong with letting the truth come out?” Carter asked.
