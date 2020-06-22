Family of man killed by LMPD officers say police are intentionally withholding information

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly eight months ago, Shelby Gazaway, 32, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. His family said was it supposed to be a regular run to the grocery store for his mother.
Laura Landenwich, the Gazaway’s family lawyer, said they only have a year to file a civil rights lawsuit against police, and said police are intentionally withholding information to prevent the family from taking action.
“Nothing could have prepared anybody to think this store run was going to be his last run,” said Sterling Gazaway, Shelby Gazaway’s sister.
Shelby Gazaway was killed by LMPD officers Patrick Norton and Alexander Dugan on November 7, 2019, as he his way out. went on a run for his mom to the Kroger on 35th and Bank. Witnesses at the Kroger told WAVE 3 News there was an argument inside the store, a man pulled a knife on Gazaway then Gazaway shot at the ceiling, never at another person. LMPD said Gazaway shot at police officers outside, however, the body camera angle does not show that. Landenwich, Sterling Gazaway and Semone Carter, Shelby’s mother, said LMPD won’t hand over documents to prove the police department’s story.
On police body camera video you can hear the shooter’s description, saying that shooter is 6 foot tall and bald. Gazaway was 5′8″ and with dreads and a Mohawk style. In the video you also hear someone say ‘right there’ and then police start shooting. You don’t hear the police identity themselves on the video. His family wants to know if there was a way of de-escalating the situation.
“They never ever once gave Shelby the opportunity to even to talk,” Carter said. “Or the opportunity to explain what happened.”
The opportunity his family said LMPD gave Gregory Bush in October 2018. Bush was charged with shooting and killing two shoppers one inside and one outside the store at the Jeffersontown Kroger.
“The same opportunity they were able to give that Caucasian man,” Carter said “Why weren’t they able to do that for my child?”
Landenwich said they still haven’t received the autopsy report. The Kentucky State Police lab reports show a ballistics test was never done on Gazaway’s gun. In addition, they said police have not provided witness statements, surveillance from inside or outside the store or all the body camera footage that is available.
The family said a key piece to what happened on Nov 7, 2019 is the man with the knife who Gazaway allegedly got into an altercation with. Landenwich said police will not provide details about the alleged altercation which led to the following events of the night, or identify the man with the knife inside the store.
“We don’t know this man. He could be walking past me every day and I would have no clue,” Sterling Gazaway said.
“What’s wrong with letting the truth come out?” Carter asked.
