Family of man killed by LMPD officers say police are intentionally withholding information

Shelby Gazaway was killed by LMPD officers Patrick Norton and Alexander Dugan on November 7, 2019, as he his way out. went on a run for his mom to the Kroger on 35th and Bank. Witnesses at the Kroger told WAVE 3 News there was an argument inside the store, a man pulled a knife on Gazaway then Gazaway shot at the ceiling, never at another person. LMPD said Gazaway shot at police officers outside, however, the body camera angle does not show that. Landenwich, Sterling Gazaway and Semone Carter, Shelby’s mother, said LMPD won’t hand over documents to prove the police department’s story.