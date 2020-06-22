FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms tonight

- TONIGHT: Areas of heavy rain possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front is on the move and will arrive by early Tuesday morning. Ahead of the front showers will be likely with a few thunderstorms. Any of the storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s & lower 70s.
Rain chances Tuesday will be highest in the morning hours. As the front passes you can expect partly sunny and cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s by the afternoon.
Clouds will decrease Tuesday evening leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s.
Most areas will stay dry on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.
Rain chances diminish mid to late week with temperatures holding in the 80s. Heat and humidity continue to build back into the region by the upcoming weekend.
