Game date for UofL-NC State football moved ... again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s going to be a mid-week start for the 2020 college football season opener for the University of Louisville.
With the 146th Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby rescheduled for the first weekend in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UofL has announced the season opener against NC State has been moved up one day to the night of Wednesday, September 2.
Vince Tyra, UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics, said the latest move avoids a conflict with racing at neighboring Churchill Downs on the Thursday of Derby Week, known as “Thurby,” an event has drawn more than 48,000 fans last year. With Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs located just blocks from each other, parking lots the stadium are used the large crowds attending the races.
“We appreciate the NCAA, ACC, and NC State honoring our request for a date change for the opening game,” Tyra said in a release announcing the date change. “We are trying to be thoughtful about the shared city resources needed to host a football game and Thurby at the same time.”
It is the second time the game has been rescheduled. The Cards and Wolfpack were originally set to play on September 5, but that was moved to September 3 after the Derby was rescheduled.
