Gov. Beshear announces 90 new cases, no new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said he’ll release the state’s plan to reopen schools on Wednesday.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said reopening businesses and reopening schools safely have been his top two priorities.
The governor also shared some new data on the state’s coronavirus numbers:
+ 90 new cases; 13,839 total
+ 0 new deaths
+ A total of 352,215 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus
+ 2,532 residents have been hospitalized; 349 are currently hospitalized
+ 987 patients have been in an ICU; 67 are currently in an ICU
+ 3,534 Kentuckians have recovered
+ Hospital occupancy across the state is at about 50 percent; ICU occupancy is at 70 percent
Of the newest cases, 27 were reported in Jefferson County.
Beshear also said Monday is a good day because it’s just one week away from the June 29 date when Kentucky’s Phase 3 will allow “just about everything in the commonwealth (to) be open in some capacity.”
