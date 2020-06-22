Headed to College? Bellarmine offers last-minute summer course ‘Unveiling The New Normal’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or your child is headed to college in the fall, a summer course at Bellarmine could be helpful.
“Unveiling The New Normal” starts June 29 and will cost $525.
The eight-week course has been designed to give incoming college freshmen “the strategies and support they need to succeed in college in the time of the pandemic by offering a flexible online experience that also provides opportunities to foster connections and rapport,” according to the course description on Bellarmine’s website.
The class is open to incoming Bellarmine students, or students who plan to transfer the credits to other schools.
The course will meet for a live, online discussion once a week, and also will meet in smaller groups with a peer educator once a week. Students can consume content on their own schedules and will be expected to complete course assignments by due dates.
