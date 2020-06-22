Here’s your official list of Kentucky polling locations

June 23 is Election Day in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | June 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 9:19 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday, June 23 is Election Day in Kentucky. Listed below are the official polling locations by county for WAVE Country:

Adair:

  • Adair County annex basement

Breckinridge:

  • Breckinridge County Fairgrounds

Bullitt County:

  • Paroquet Springs Conference Centre

Carroll:

  • General Butler State Park conference center

Grayson:

  • Centre on Main, Leitchfield

Green:

  • Green Co. Courthouse

Hardin:

  • 150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103, Elizabethtown

Henry:

  • Henry Co. Fairgrounds 4H Building

Jefferson:

  • Kentucky Exposition Center (Gates 2, 4 & 6)

Larue:

  • Larue County courthouse

Marion:

  • 21st Century Learning Center, 214 N. Harrison St, Lebanon

Meade:

  • Meade County HS

Nelson:

  • Samuels Hall, Nelson County Fairground

Oldham:

  • Oldham County High School (OCHS) in Buckner. 

Shelby:

  • Shelby Co. HS
  • Floral Hall Shelby Co Fairgrounds
  • Simpsonville Elementary School

Spencer:

  • Spencer County High School

Taylor:

  • Taylor Co. Fire - 1563 Greensburg Rd, Campbellsville KY
  • Community Center Building - 1425 Hodgenville Rd, Campbellsville KY
  • Taylor Co. Extention Office
  • Taylor Co. Primary School

Trimble:

  • Bedford Elementary, Bedford KY
  • Milton Elementary, Milton KY

Washington:

  • Washington Co. Elementary/Middle (Old high school gym)

