Here’s your official list of Kentucky polling locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday, June 22 is Election Day in Kentucky. Listed below are the official polling locations by county for WAVE Country:
Adair:
- Adair County annex basement
Breckinridge:
- Breckinridge County Fairgrounds
Bullitt County:
- Paroquet Springs Conference Centre
Carroll:
- General Butler State Park conference center
Grayson:
- Centre on Main, Leitchfield
Green:
- Green Co. Courthouse
Hardin:
- 150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103, Elizabethtown
Henry:
- Henry Co. Fairgrounds 4H Building
Jefferson:
- Kentucky Exposition Center (Gates 2, 4 & 6)
Larue:
- Larue County courthouse
Marion:
- 21st Century Learning Center, 214 N. Harrison St, Lebanon
Meade:
- Meade County HS
Nelson:
- Samuels Hall, Nelson County Fairground
Oldham:
- Oldham County High School (OCHS) in Buckner.
Shelby:
- Shelby Co. HS
- Floral Hall Shelby Co Fairgrounds
- Simpsonville Elementary School
Spencer:
- Spencer County High School
Taylor:
- Taylor Co. Fire - 1563 Greensburg Rd, Campbellsville KY
- Community Center Building - 1425 Hodgenville Rd, Campbellsville KY
- Taylor Co. Extention Office
- Taylor Co. Primary School
Trimble:
- Bedford Elementary, Bedford KY
- Milton Elementary, Milton KY
Washington:
- Washington Co. Elementary/Middle (Old high school gym)
