‘I am not a threat’: Louisville photographer aims to shift the perception of black men

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Photographer Shannon Drummond knows from experience the power a picture holds.
“Imagery is very important because imagery brings something to our hearts and to our minds immediately. When you see a photo you think of something,” she said.
When people see the photo of a black man, however, Drummond tells WAVE 3 negative imagery often comes to mind.
“Throughout history black men have been vilified and seen as threats to personal safety,” she said.
As images of black men killed by police continue to appear in the media, Drummond hopes to chip away at the narrative that black skin is a threat.
In early June, she started a campaign called the “Race Relations Project” at the Muhammed Ali Center. The photos she’s taking will be labeled with the words “I am not a threat” and feature the faces of black boys and men.
“Whether it be a doctor or lawyer, or dad, a cousin, a brother, a son, a graduate …,” she said.
Ozell Wilson, Jr., an educator at North Bullitt High School, participated in the project. Wilson tells WAVE 3 he knows what it is like to perceived as a threat.
“I present a problem just because of my physical stature … just because of the way that I was born and the way that I’m made I project a certain level of uncomfortableness for some white people,” he said. “I try to disarm them just by my persona and personality, so much to the point that at my school I got the nickname Mr. Sunshine.”
Wilsons says he wants his image to change hearts and minds, and let people see black men in a different light.
“Y’all need to see somebody like me because I understand the perception about who we are don’t [sic] necessarily line up with the way that I carry myself,” he said. “I’m just hoping that this small gesture can create something beautiful for our people because it’s long overdue.”
For Drummond, the goal is one step further.
“I want people to be aware of their implicit bias which I feel is at the heart of a lot of the racial inequities we see today,” she said.
Amid protests, rallies and other calls for justice, Drummond says she is using her talent, skills and resources to "advance the movement."
Drummond has not yet announced when the photos will be released.
