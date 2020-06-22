Important information for Jefferson County voters about this year’s Kentucky Primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday is Election Day. Pushed back from May because of the coronavirus, it’ll be the final chance for Kentucky voters to cast a ballot in the 2020 Kentucky Primary. The Jefferson County Clerks Office has instituted a number of other changes too. So, if people have yet to vote, here’s what you need to know to make sure their decision counts.
All Jefferson County residents, who wish to vote in-person, will have just one polling location at the Kentucky Expo Center. Voting will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Masks and some form of I.D. are required to vote. Parking is free. Voters will have to enter through the state fairgrounds property by using either Gate 2 or Gate 4 off Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 off Preston Street.
TARC will provide free shuttle service on Election Day from Union Station, which is at 1000 W. Broadway.
"We selected our headquarters at 10th and Broadway as the starting point for the free bus service on voting day because it's really located centrally within our service area," Laura Douglas, the co-executive director of TARC, said.
The shuttle will run to the Kentucky Expo Center every 30 minutes starting at 6:00 a.m.
"We will not leave anyone stranded," Douglas said. "Although our service going back downtown will end at 6:30 on that day. If there are voters, who are still in line who got off of our bus, and need a ride back downtown, we'll head back that way after 6:30 to make sure everyone is taken care of."
If someone still has an absentee ballot, it can be dropped off Tuesday at either the Edison Center, located at 701 W. Ormsby, or the Kentucky Expo Center. Drop boxes at both locations will be available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It will take longer to get election results because so many people are taking advantage of absentee voting this year. The Jefferson County Clerks Office anticipates releasing final results on June 30.
For those who plan to mail their absentee ballot on or by Election Day, you might want to take it to a post office so you can make sure it’s postmarked by June 23. If you decide to place your absentee ballot in a blue USPS collection box, postal officials say make sure it was put in prior to the latest posted collection time for that particular box. USPS collection box locations can be found by clicking here.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed. If a voter does not have one on Election Day, they will be required to vote in person.
If a voter has requested an absentee ballot, but has yet to receive it, they can still vote in person.
"If you requested your absentee ballot and it doesn't arrive by Election Day, you can still go vote in person," Michael Adams, the Kentucky Secretary of State, said. "Obviously, we're going to have you vote whats called a provisional ballot. That's under federal law."
For those who still have questions, visit the Jefferson County Election Center website for further information. You can call the Election Center at (502) 574-6100, or e-mail at elections@jeffersoncountyclerk.org or countyclerk@jeffersoncountyclerk.org.
There is also a Live Chat feature on the Election Center website which can be used to chat with a representative.
