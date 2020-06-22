Jefferson County voters take advantage of last day of early voting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tomorrow is primary election day in Kentucky and community leaders are urging Jefferson County residents who haven’t already submitted an absentee ballot to get out and vote.
For the past week, people in Jefferson County have been voting early in unprecedented fashion.
Today is the last day early voters could cast a ballot in person at the Jefferson County Election Center at 701 W. Ormsby or at the Kentucky Expo Center. At the Election Center, voters could also drop off an absentee ballot.
Even if you’ve applied for an absentee ballot but haven’t returned it yet, you can still vote in person on election day.
“I did apply for an absentee ballot,” said Louisville voter Carey Payne, after voting Monday, “but I was hearing mixed signal. I wanted to make sure my vote counted, so I just came on in.”
Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds dropped off her absentee ballot at the same location Monday. Asked about how this election relates to civil unrest in the city, Reynolds said they’re intertwined.
“The protests in the street right now, its about police reform, certainly, but it’s so much more than that,” said Reynolds, “so if you really want to have a voice you need to make sure you’re exercising your right to vote.”
If you do plan on voting in person on election day, you won’t be able to do it at the Election Center. The only polling location for Jefferson County will be located at the Kentucky Expo Center in South Wing A & B where voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
