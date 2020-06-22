Kentucky Kingdom to host virtual job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, Kentucky Kingdom will host a live virtual job fair.
The job fair will stream on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Tuesday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Several park management members will explain the perks of joining their team as well as answer questions.
Available positions include cashier, culinary staff member, grounds crewmember, lifeguard, and ride operator.
The minimum age requirement for the available positions is 16. Pay rates start at $8 per hour and can be higher based upon the applicant’s level of experience or position.
Kentucky Kingdom reopens to guests on Monday, June 29 and Hurricane Bay reopens on Friday, July 3.
