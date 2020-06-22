Kentucky restaurants can open at 50 percent, while Kentucky Kingdom preps for next Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Monday, Kentucky restaurants can expand their capacity to 50 percent, but some restaurant owners, including Dan Borsch, are not ready for that step.
“The size of our restaurant, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Borsch told WAVE 3 News on Monday.
Borsch owns Old Louisville Tavern and several other restaurants in Louisville. He said some of his restaurants are too small to properly expand and simultaneously follow social distancing guidelines. He told WAVE 3 News he will continue to operate at 33 percent capacity because his staff has been able to establish a solid workflow.
“Being smaller has actually been good for our restaurant, because we don’t have the overhead that a lot of the larger operators have,” Borsch said. “So, we play it day by day, try the best we can, and so far, [we have] been lucky to figure out a way to make it work.”
While restaurant debate expansion, the staff at Kentucky Kingdom are hard at work preparing for their June 29 opening.
“It’s been quite the roller coaster ride,” said Vice President of Guest Experience Jessi O’Daniel. ”Now we’re nothing but excited and ready. We feel very ready to welcome our guests back to the park once again.”
When guests do walk through the gates again, they will notice some changes.
Social distancing stickers have been placed on the ground to signal where guests should stand while waiting in line. Staff members have also placed “seat open” stickers on the rides to show guests which seats can be used and which can not.
Employees will also be checking guests’ temperatures at the front gate and will be asking people to wear masks while inside.
“There are definitely more protocols that we must pay attention to and have studied and are ready to implement those as well,” O’Daniel said.
