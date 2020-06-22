Kings Island releases detailed reopening plan

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island has released new details about its reopening plan and what to expect before and after you arrive amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The park will reopen for the first time this season on Thursday, July 2 for season pass holders and Sunday, July 12 for everyone else.
The park’s “Welcoming You Back” guide lists everything parkgoers need to know before they go.
Expect several new processes and enhanced coronavirus precautions and procedures.
Those include:
- Kings Island is asking for cashless payments.
- At least one person per party will have to download the Kings Island mobile app to enable contactless entry and make a required reservation before you go.
- At the Kings Island parking toll booth, KI will confirm your reservation and proof of parking payment. If you do not have a parking voucher, you may pay with a cashless payment method such as a credit card.
- “As soon as you exit your vehicle, go ahead and put on your face covering and keep it on while at the park. Stay safe!”
- You will pass through a temperature check. If anyone in your party has a temperature of 100.4°F/38°C or higher, you will be directed to return home and reschedule your visit
- Once at the park, some seats on rides and attractions will be not be available due to social distancing rules.
See all the new requirements here.
