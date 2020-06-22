Lawsuit filed against Nowhere Bar, security guard following man’s death in January altercation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Nowhere Bar, its owners, Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Metro Government following the death of a man at the location back in January.
Nicholas Clark filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of his husband, Christopher McKinney, who died at the bar in January following an altercation with a former employee.
LMPD told WAVE 3 News that the investigation revealed McKinney was escorted out of the bar for unruly behavior. Witnesses said that McKinney and the employee got into an altercation leading to McKinney being knocked out.
McKinney was transported to University Hospital and later died. His autopsy revealed that he died due to a severe head injury.
Clark said in a statement of the case that McKinney’s death is a side-effect of “unnecessary, and inexplicable policing violence.”
After the case was turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, charges were not filed against the employee of Nowhere Bar who struck McKinney.
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke told WAVE 3 News, “Our office has completed its review of the incident and concluded that criminal charges are not appropriate.”
The lawsuit hopes to gain judgment against the former employee of Nowhere Bar, its owners, and the off-duty officers involved in the incident.
