LENSAlert issued for 37-year-old man with medical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A LENSAlert has been issued for a man who authorities said has difficulty speaking and may appear aggressive or intoxicated due to a medical condition.
Anthony Glass, 37, was last seen near Norton Hospital, located at 200 East Chestnut Street, according to Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
Glass is described as being approximately 6′ tall and weighing 175 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white zebra stripe shorts, gray socks and brown and tan corduroy shoes.
Authorities said Glass has an immobile right arm.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.
