Louisville 1 of 10 cities selected for Accelerator for America grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville is one of 10 cities chosen to receive a grant to assist people who have been hit hard financially by COVID-19.
Accelerator for America will work with Louisville Metro Government’s Office for Resilience and Community Services to provide technical assistance and provide $50,000 to support financial assistance.
“One of the many inspiring actions we’ve witnessed during the pandemic is the support and compassion for neighbors in need,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “This grant from Accelerator for America will provide an additional boost to get much needed support into the hands of residents seeking rental, utility or food assistance.”
Other cities chosen include, Salt Lake City, Utah; the State of Connecticut; the State of Rhode Island; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Dayton, Ohio; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta, Georgia and Austin, Texas.
For more information about Accelerator for America, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.