Man accused of firing arrow at Elizabethtown police officer

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of shooting an arrow from a compound bow toward an officer during a standoff in Elizabethtown.
Officers were called to a report of domestic issue in the 900 block of Wellington Way around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to an arrest slip.
When officers arrived, one knocked on the door and there was no answer. An officer said he noticed a window upstairs was open and yelled that he wanted to talk but there was no answer. A short time later, the officer said a woman came out of the front door who had blood on her face and claimed she was hit with a gun and that the man inside, identified as David Cooke, had more guns.
Cooke eventually came out of a rear garage door at the home and got into Nissan truck. Officers told Cooke to drop the weapon and to get out of the truck but instead police said he started the truck and sped off down the driveway and through the front yard of a home, almost hitting other vehicles, pedestrians and police cruisers.
After he took off, an officer said the victim took them inside the home and showed them a downstairs room where she said Cooke had locked her in. An officer said he saw blankets on the ground inside of a small closet and said there was several blood droplets on the floor in the garage.
Meanwhile, Cooke barricaded himself inside a building for several hours following a pursuit. When an officer peaked around the corner, he reported hearing an impact and seeing a spark near his face. He then saw an arrow on the ground. Police said the arrow was shot by Cooke from a second story window and took a divot out of a concrete block.
Cooke was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault, fleeing or evading, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment.
