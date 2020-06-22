Man displaced after home catches on fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – One person was displaced following a house fire in Columbus.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of Werner Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, flames were coming from a window in the front of the home, Columbus Fire Department spokesman Capt. Michael Wilson said.
The home had extensive fire damage in the bedroom and attic with smoke damage throughout the house, according to Wilson.
Wilson said no working smoke alarms were found inside of the home.
No injuries were reported.
Wilson said the tenant said he was outside when the fire started. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
