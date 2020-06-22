Man shot, killed in Park DuValle neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood has been identified.
Adrian Deron Garner, 48, was shot near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Garner was pronounced dead at the scene.
In 2005, three corrections officers were arrested after Garner said they used excessive force against him and he sustained injuries to his wrist, face and shoulder.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
