Newport Aquarium reopens Monday with new requirements

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Masks will be required by staff and guests when the Newport Aquarium reopens Monday for season passholders.
The aquarium will open to non-season passholders on Thursday, June 25.
“We’ve been planning and looking forward to this day for three months!,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose in a news release Monday.
“Guests come here to see our amazing animals but the closure reminds us that it’s also the people that make it special in so many ways. We’re thrilled to have guests back enjoying the aquarium like it’s meant to be.”
Guests will also be able to experience the new exhibit Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels which opened just ten days before the temporary closure went into effect. It features a host of new animals, including green moray eels, living among the ancient remains of a sunken ship in an immersive themed environment.
Entry will be limited due to coronavirus social distancing requirements.
You also must make a reservation to go, and there will be touchless temperature checks once you arrive.
To see the full list of requirements, visit the aquarium’s website.
