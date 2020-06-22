Paoli man 500th COVID-19 patient released from Methodist Hospital

(WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man, and COVID-19 survivor, is back home after being released from an Indianapolis hospital on Monday.
James Weedman of Paoli was the 500th COVID-19 patient to be released from Methodist Hospital. He tested positive for the disease on May 22.
Weedman said his journey to get better was not an easy one.
“It takes a toll mentally and physically,” he said. “It gave me every symptom, and then when I thought I was getting better, it gave me some more.”
Weedman said the first thing he did when he got home was kiss his fiance, hug his pets, give thanks to God and eat a pizza.
The survivor now hopes others who aren’t taking the novel virus seriously think twice.
“Take it serious,” Weedman said. “It’s not a made-up disease. It’s not made up. Those family members passing away, they are real.”
