Proposed ordinances aim to increase LMPD accountability, transparency

“Because of the many, many scandals we had under the former chief, and the incidents that have come up, it has hurt the credibility and legitimacy of our police department,” James said. “So, by allowing for these records to come forward, these body cameras, these 911 calls, all those things to take place, helps add to the credibility of our police department, and their legitimacy. Our police officers want to be credible. They don’t like when there’s scandals within their department, and they want the public to know what did or didn’t happen, so does the council.”