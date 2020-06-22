Proposed ordinances aim to increase LMPD accountability, transparency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council President David James is aiming at creating a more transparent Louisville Metro Police Department by filing two new proposals. Monday, James revealed he wants more drug tests conducted within the department as well as a shorter delay in the release of public information.
In 2018, Tae Ahn Lea, 18, was pulled from his car and handcuffed while a drug dog searched the car. He was pulled over for making an improper turn.
Nothing was found in his car and the court threw out the citation.
LMPD made changes to its traffic stop policy following the situation with Lea and initiated an internal investigation, but almost two years later, it’s still unknown what the department found.
James says it’s part of a pattern within the police department.
”The longer you can keep those records away from the public, the public tends to lose interest in the investigation or the incident and they go on to the next thing,” James said.
LMPD says releasing the information could compromise the investigation and Kentucky state law backs up their defense.
”We still have incidents that are from 2017. They’re still being kept from the public and kept from the media,” James said. “If LMPD cannot manage themselves to finish a complaint or investigation of that nature, since 2017, then we have much bigger problems.”
One of James’ proposed ordinances would only allow LMPD to keep public records, like body camera footage, 911 calls and dispatch logs, kept away from the public eye for the first 60 days of an open investigation. The other proposal would require any officer involved in a critical incident like a shooting to immediately be drug tested, which is something not done after Breonna was shot.
“Because of the many, many scandals we had under the former chief, and the incidents that have come up, it has hurt the credibility and legitimacy of our police department,” James said. “So, by allowing for these records to come forward, these body cameras, these 911 calls, all those things to take place, helps add to the credibility of our police department, and their legitimacy. Our police officers want to be credible. They don’t like when there’s scandals within their department, and they want the public to know what did or didn’t happen, so does the council.”
Changes like James’ proposals are something long overdue for Lonita Baker, who represents Lea’s family as well as Breonna Taylor’s family.
”When they’re able to hide behind these investigations and not turn over documents, we don’t know how many more Tae Ahn Lea’s are out there because they’re still under investigation possibly,” Baker said.
Baker says they would still be waiting on body camera footage of Lea if it weren’t for the criminal case against him. As for the Breonna Taylor case, Baker said her team doesn’t have Taylor’s autopsy report or Kenneth Walker’s full statement to police.
”Regardless of who’s right and who’s wrong, if we can see it, if we can investigate it, if we’re able to evaluate it, it’s better than just being told they’re just still investigating,” Baker said.
James’ proposals will be read in front of the Louisville Metro Council on Thursday in order to be assigned to a committee. The committee will then work on them for as long as necessary before they are sent back to the full council to be voted on.
LMPD hasn’t responded to a request for comment.
